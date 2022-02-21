Rapper, Black Sherif and Grammy award-winning artiste Burna Boy, have released the most anticipated video for their hit single ‘Second Sermon’.

The video released on Friday, February 18, saw Black Sherif manoeuvre through a slum while being chased by some gang.

Although he was caught and beaten up, Burna Boy came in riding through the neighbourhood in a convoy with his men to save him.

The video, in less than 72 hours, has garnered over 700,000 views.

‘Second Sermon’ was one of Black Sherif’s biggest hits in 2021, The song’s popularity resulted in this remix with Burna Boy.

The song, which shone some light on the shackles of street life, drew more people to the artiste, with many wanting to know and see more of him and his talent.