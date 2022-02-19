Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to offer his unflinching support to the Black Stars despite their poor performance at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana failed to win any of their three games in the group stage of the competition, resulting in an exit from Cameroon. This is the worst performance in the history of the country at the continental showpiece.

However, Dr Bawumia says despite the disappointing campaign in the tournament, he is proud of the team; adding that the focus should now be on the World Cup qualifier playoff against Nigeria next month.

“I’m always proud of the Black Stars for going out and representing Ghana, regardless of the result, especially during the pandemic which has been a difficult time for all,” Bawumia told PAV Magazine in an interview.

“It was of course a disappointing AFCON tournament for us, and I know that we are capable of achieving much more. Now it will be important to work together as a team, especially as our focus turns to the vital World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.

“I will always be cheering them on,” he added.

The Black Stars will see Otto Addo work together with Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani for the double header against the Super Eagles for a place in Qatar later this year.