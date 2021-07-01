Confusion is brewing in the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) over who to success the late TB Joshua following his demise.

Shortly after funeral announcement was made for the preacher who died on June 5, his wife, Evelyn Joshua, was tipped to head the church.

But, in a latest press conference, the leadership of SCOAN has objected to Mrs Joshua’s succeeding her late husband.

The leadership of the church urged the members to disregard the rumour of succession plan of the church and focus on plans by the church to give the renowned cleric a befitting burial.

Speaking at the conference tagged ‘Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua- Not Mine But God’s Own’, an international member, Dr Gary Tonge, who spoke on behalf of the church, said a decision is yet to be made on who leads them.

“Questions concerning succession, if there is anything to say on the subject it will be clearly, plainly and directly announced. Generally, on this and on other issues, there are many different stories which are going around in the media about succession. Until you hear an official announcement then it is best to disregard those things,” he said.