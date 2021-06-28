The wife of the late founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, Evelyn Joshua, will succeed his late husband as the leader of the church.

Her nomination was announced by the church’s elders who met recently and declared Evelyn as the successor to the popular Nigerian televangelist.

The man of God died on June 5, 2021 at the age of 57.

Before his death, Evelyn and Joshua were married for 31 years and had three children together.

A top aide of Evelyn was quoted by Nigerian website, Correctng.com as having confirmed the new development.

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial effort went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away,” the said aide allegedly said.

The woman of God had already been serving as the second-in-command to her husband before his death.

She was performing the role of a preacher and also offering counselling to church members even while her late husband was alive.

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has not made any official declaration of Evelyn Joshua as its new head.

TB Joshua’s funeral service has been scheduled to take place from July 5 to 11 before his interment at the church.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the traditional rulers in Arigidi Akoko, the late televangelist’s hometown in Ondo are opposed to him being buried at the church.