The Lagos state police command is on the trail of a businessman, Amarah Kennedy, for allegedly circulating nude photos of two widows he dated and had sexual relations with.

According to Punch, the widows in search of love, found the accused on different WhatsApp and Facebook chat groups for singles at separate times and began having relationships with him.

Trouble started when they fell out and he allegedly began circulating their nudes to their relations, offices and friends. He also sent the photos to the WhatsApp platform of the church of one of the victims identified simply as Kester.

The suspect allegedly went the extreme of sending the photos to her late husband’s family members and office.

“By the time I am done, suicide will be her only option,” Kennedy is alleged to have dropped such message in the church’s WhatsApp platform.

The issue was reported to the police by Kester in a bid to deter the suspect from making further contact.

Kester, who lost her husband about eight years ago in a car crash, told media men that the businessman, after chatting her up, started showering her with monetary gifts.

She said after a disagreement, he sent her over 50 of her nude photos which he secretly took after their lovemaking in a hotel. She said the suspect demanded N100,000 from her as a condition to delete the photos.

The mother-of-two noted that despite sending the ransom, the suspect made an additional demand, which she sent to him.

Kester said despite the payments, the suspect went ahead to circulate the photos on Facebook. The distraught widow said she attempted suicide twice but failed, and her reason for sharing her ordeal is to mitigate the disgrace.

The suspect is currently on the run as police have launched a manhunt.