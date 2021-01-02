A 25-year-old driver, Osei Gideon has been shot by armed robbers who also bolted with a huge sums of money in the North East region.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the entrance of Wulugu Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The driver of the vehicle with registration number AS-1557-20 was said to be driving from Kumasi to Burkina Faso to buy tomatoes.

But upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the robbers attacked and took an amount of Gh₵4,000.00 from him and Gh₵2,500.00 from another vehicle which was also travelling to Burkina Faso.

The driver who was injured is currently responding to treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.