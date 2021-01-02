The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old undertaker to five years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a ‘pressure pump cocoa spraying machines’ valued at GH¢5,000.

Kwame Amponsem, pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing and was convicted on his own plea.



His accomplice, who dishonestly received the items, is on the run.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro, that the complainants are Mr Kwabena Badu and Pastor James Nkrumah, both farmers live at Ntroku, near Abodom whilst Amponsem is a native of Amudroase near Fumso.



Prosecution said on December 19, 2020, Amponsem visited his friend for the Christmas activities, adding that, but between December 23 and 25, some residents, including the complainants detected that their items have been stolen.



He said the Unit Committee was informed and Amponsem was their first suspect, but realised that he had relocated to Dompoase, a nearby town.



Prosecution said he was later arrested and handed over to the police, where he admitted the offence and led police to retrieve the two spraying machines, which he had sold for GHC800.00 but the one who received the items managed to escape.