The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has asked the public to disregard claims attributed to the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders that import duties have been increased.

This is because import duties have not been increased.



A statement from the GSA said only Parliament had the power to impose charges which then become legally enforceable.



“It is only when Parliament has approved fees and charges that Ministries, Agencies and Departments of Government are charged to collect these levies on behalf of Government,” it said.



According to Prof Alex Dodoo, Director General of the GSA, Parliament approved new fees and charges that the GSA has to collect for the “delivery of good and services to the public”.



Implementation of this was delayed by the GSA due to several factors including the Covid-19 pandemic. The GSA has thus notified the general public including all importers and exporters of its intention to level the Parliamentary approved fees effective 1st January 2020.



The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority also revealed that the fees and charges for several goods and services offered by the GSA have been kept unchanged by the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Instrument 2019.



A few have been reduced by as much as 50 per cent and others adjusted upwards. He further reiterated the determination to support government in improving the ease of doing business in Ghana.



“We are committed to assisting businesses grow, so we will not do anything to deviate from this goal”, he said and reaffirmed the GSA’s focus on their mission “to contribute towards the growth of industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through standards, metrology and conformity assessment”.



On the GSA’s plans, Prof Dodoo stated: “We are on track to become a customer-focused world- class standards organisation and 2021 will be a year of enforcement and engagement”. He therefore encouraged Ghanaians to support the Authority as it rigorously enforces its mandate and applies the necessary sanctions to ensure that goods and services in Ghana are of the best attainable standards and quality.



The GSA boss hinted, “as part of our continued commitment of protecting customers and promoting trade, we will engage stakeholders in the national interest and make our presence felt across the length and breadth of the country, in all 16 Regions, and in all sectors.



GSA is the government agency responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the country.



It was established by the Standards Decree, 1973 (NRCD 173) and is also the National Conformity Assessment body. It ensures this through the activities of Testing, Inspection and Certification.