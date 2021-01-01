Popular singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, fondly referred to as D’banj, has taken to his verified Instagram account to announce to the birth of his baby girl.

The self-acclaimed Kokomaster posted several pictures to make the announcement.

His baby girl will be the second he has birthed since the death of his son.

D’banj wrote:

“As I hold my daughter, my own babylet, in my arms on this day, all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes. You are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honoured His words in Psalms 65:11

“And to my beautiful wife, Lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still taking care of all of us.”

ALSO READ