Apple stopped bundling EarPods and power adapters with the iPhone 12 series and its existing range of devices, touting it as a move to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and attempt to curb e-waste.

Samsung, after Apple’s announcement, decided to troll Apple and posted on their facebook:

“Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone,”

But it may seem that Samsung has gone back to eat their words. The facebook post, screenshot above, has since been removed on all Sasmung’s facebook pages.

It’s no surprise that Samsung would do this as there have been rumours that the Korean company will not be including a charger nor earphones in the upcoming S21 series of phones.

Inasmuch as we can choose to believe the claims that this move is good for the environment, we can’t ignore the savings these companies will be making, since excluding these accessories and reducing the size of the packaging reduces manufacturing cost.

Brazil and France, however, have ruled that Apple must provide the new iPhone units with a charger to the buyers from these countries, marking the second instance against Apple’s new ‘initiative’, which goes to suggest that Samsung may be forced to do the same in said countries.

It may also interest you to know that Apple and Samsung aren’t the only companies considering this. Xiaomi, who also mocked Apple for the same decision, revealed last week, when the company launched the Mi 11 flagship that the phone would come without a charger in the box.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

However, it sprung a quick surprise by announcing that this will only be the first of the two Mi 11 bundles launched at the event.

The other Mi 11 bundle would come with a 55W charger in the box. Xiaomi also announced that both bundles will be available to buyers at the exact same price, thereby essentially giving them the opportunity to decide if they needed a charging adapter with their new phone or not.

