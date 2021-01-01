Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to retract John Mahama’s election petition against the Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo.

During a watch night service to usher Ghanaians into a new year, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah prophesied the defeat of Mahama and the NDC in the 2020 election petition presented before the Supreme Court.

“This is my first prophecy. I saw the Supreme Court and several stars shining on top of the building. God took me into the courtroom. This is not politics, prayer or advice, this is a prophecy.

“All of a sudden I saw a paper that had NDC written on it. The wind took the paper into the air and from nowhere a fire from above set the paper ablaze into ashes.

“Then God said to me, ‘I have chosen Nana Akufo-Addo for Ghana.’”

According to him, no ruling by the Supreme Court can ever change the will of God Almighty.

“I will allow my son Akufo-Addo have two terms of office in government. Let me tell all those who make claims of a rigged election that Nana Akufo-Addo would have won the election if no one went out to cast their ballot,” he added.

He admonished executives of the NDC to pay heed to his call and retract their petition from the Supreme Court since their efforts would amount to nothing.

“You are going to waste money and you’d realise taking that alternative was never the right decision.

“I do not know the intentions of the judges and the evidence the NDC has in its possession but I speak in the name of the Lord, the election petition will go nowhere,” Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah stated.