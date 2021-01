Ahead of the dissolution of the 7th Parliament on midnight of January 6, the Parliamentary Service has outlined programmes to usher in the 8th house to facilitate the swearing-in of the President-elect, Akufo-Addo.

This is in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 842) of the 1992 constitution.

Below is the list of events leading to the dissolution of the 8th Parliament