Concerned Youth of Asamankese have mounted a spirited defended for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Seth Oduro Boadu, after rival group, Asamankese Youth for Development called for his sack.

A statement signed and copied to Adomonline.com by the leaders of Concerned Youth of Asamankese said the claims by the Asamankese Youth for Development was meant to denigrate the hard-earned reputation of the MCE, whose developmental project has touched a unique and unmatched level.

“The honorable MCE is a man of integrity and has always believed in the rule of law. His leadership skills has attracted and anchored an overwhelming acceptance from various political fronts” the statement said.

The Concerned Youth of Asamankese is, therefore, calling on the general public to ignore the statements they say is a deliberate attempt to dent the MCE’s hardworking reputation.

Below are some projects the MCE can brag of: