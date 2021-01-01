Police in Kaduna State, Nigeria has arrested a 20-year-old mother, Faith Alhassan, for killing her one-year-old daughter.

It is alleged she executed the act to enable her to marry her former boyfriend who was not ready to accept her baby.



The Nation reports that on December 28, 2020, the corpse of a baby girl was found in a well at Gantan village of Kachia LGA of the State.

According to the police, an investigation revealed the mother of the dead baby girl, Faith Alhassan, dumped her in the well in the night to be able to marry her ex-boyfriend.



She reportedly committed the heinous crime after her ex-boyfriend, Dolan Yakubu’s father complained of the baby during a visit to their village.

The now motherless Faith, after confessing, stated she did not know what came over her.



