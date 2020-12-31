A Staff of the Ghana Education Service at New Juaben South Municipal Education Directorate in the Eastern Regional Capital has been found dead at his office.

The deceased, identified as Jerry Azaglo, was the assistant coordinator of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), was found dead while sitting on his chair.

Concerned that her husband had not returned home from work as of 8:00 pm, the wife of the deceased went to his workplace that evening to enquire of her husband’s whereabouts from the security man at his office.

The security man subsequently did a search of all the offices only to find Mr Azaglo’s office unlocked. Curiously, he switched on the light to find the man sitting in his chair motionless.

The security man quickly informed his superiors who reported the incident to the Police.

Police personnel from the Koforidua District Police command arrived at the scene and after taking inventories took the motionless body to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of death is currently being investigated, however, information gathered indicates that the deceased had an underlying medical condition