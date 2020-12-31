Charles Kwablan Akonnor has said he will not complain despite not being paid his salary since his appointment as Black Stars coach.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC boss succeeded Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal in January 2021.

However, Akonnor who is on a $25,000 a month salary has not been paid for the past 12 months.

But speaking in an interview, the 46-year-old reiterated that he will not complain but rather endure.

“Every Ghanaian wants to work and get paid. However, he is a Ghanaian, and it is relevant for him to keep enduring without complaint, hoping to be paid one day,” he told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

Despite the lack of motivation also stressed that one of his priorities is to qualify the Black Stars to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“My aim is to help Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which would be staged in Qatar,” he said.

“I want to qualify for the nation for the next FIFA World Cup competition but that is not all as I would like and want my team to do well and make the country proud and everyone happy,” he said.

Since his appointment as head coach, the Black Stars have recorded two wins and two losses under Akonnor’s guidance so far. One of those losses came at the hands of Sudan in Omdurman in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Black Stars will commence their qualifiers for the World Cup in June 2021.

The ex-Black Stars skipper also emphasized that one of his desires is to lead Ghana to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in over three decades.