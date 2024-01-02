Amidst Ghana’s economic crisis in 2023, many people are still optimistic that 2024 will usher in a season of economic relief, so they can accomplish their heartfelt desires.

During the crossover from December 31 into the new year, churches, pubs, and other hotspots were buzzing with activity to commemorate the end of another revolution.

In an interaction with JoyNews’ on the night, some Ghanaians say they hope for financial prosperity and good health.

An elated young man insisted that his wish for the year was to find a good marital partner and accommodation among others.

“BMW, an apartment, we get married. That is it,” he said.

A man said he was just grateful to be counted amongst the living and also happy because he was not part of those battling for their lives in the hospital.

“There is nothing like life, some are in the hospital, some are in prison but we are alive so see 2024. Massa Insha Allah. It is not easy. I am a happy somebody,” he said.

Others were just so grateful for their lives and wanted to create memories by capturing the moments at the Black Stars Square and the Ridge Roundabout.

A man clad in white apparel says he just closed from church and decided to take pictures with his family.

All the while there was heavy police presence in the communities to ensure almost safety of individuals and society at large.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah Akrofi said the police were present in the communities to ensure that while people had fun law and order was maintained.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare was also on the ground.

ACP Akrofi encouraged Ghanaians to assist the police so they could render their services.