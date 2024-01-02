The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has declared a nationwide strike effective Monday, January 8, 2024.

In a statement issued by the Association, the industrial action is to drum home their demand for full compliance with the conditions of the roll-over of the retirement date, as outlined in the referred portions of the Conditions of Service.

“The strike action shall mean the outright cessation of all administrative and professional services (including all services for both fresh and continuing students), withdrawal of services at all Units, Sections, Departments, Faculties, Centres, Directorates, Halls of Residence, Finance, ICT Services, physical development, facilities maintenance services, as well as all other main and general services (at the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor the Registrar),” portions of the statement read.

TUSAAG’s NEC also insisted that the strike will be implemented until the conditions of the roll-over of the retirement date, as outlined in the Conditions of Service, are wholly implemented by the Management of all Technical Universities.

“By this correspondence, all members of the Association are to take note, and act accordingly,” it added.