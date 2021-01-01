2020 is over. And we’re all hoping a lot of what happened in 2020 goes with it. Rather than looking back on what you could’ve done differently, I’m guessing you’re more than ready to move on to 2021 and make it one of your best years yet, pandemic or not.

That brings us to New Year’s resolution time, and you know how it goes: You plan on saving more, starting a diet, getting that gym membership, and so on, but before January is over, you drift back to your old ways.

To steer you away from going down this same path this year, I suggest using your smartphone to help you achieve your goals (hey, you already use it for everything else, right?). Here are a few apps to download that can make 2021 the year your resolution sticks.

If your resolution is to manage your spending habit

Money Manager

Money Manager – the #1 financial planning, review, expense tracking, and personal asset management app for Android!

Money Manager makes managing personal finances easy. You can record your personal and business financial transactions, generate spending reports, review your daily, weekly, and monthly financial data, and manage your assets with Money Manager’s spending tracker and budget planner.













It does not just record your money coming in and out of your account but deposits your money into your account as soon as your income is input and draws money from your account as soon as your expense is input.



The app also shows your budget and expenses by a graph so you can see the amount of your expense against your budget quickly and make suitable financial inferences

For the privacy/security conscious, you can secure your transactions by adding a passcode to the app, preventing anyone from accessing your data if they open the app.

Money manager also allows you to transfer between assets making your personal and business asset management more efficient. Additionally, you can manage your salary, insurance, term deposit and loans easily by setting automatic transfers and recurrent transaction rules.

Based on the data you’ve entered over time, you can instantly see your expense by category and changes between each month with your income/expense indicated by a graph as well.

Finally, you can export the data in Excel format, and if you’re switching phones no need to worry, you can connect your google drive account for backup and restore.

Never lose your data.

Oh and there’s dark mode.

All these features are available by default on the free version. The paid version gives you these extra features.

– No Ads.

– Unlimited Assets (In the free version, limited to 10.)

– Edit PC (http://youtu.be/5S4S3EQ3AZE)

If your resolution is to stay fit

Home Workout

No Equipment

Home Workouts provides daily workout routines for all your main muscle groups. In just a few minutes a day, you can build muscles and keep fit at home without having to go to the gym. No equipment or coach needed, all exercises can be performed with just your body weight.













The app has workouts for your abs, chest, legs, arms, and butt as well as full-body workouts. All the workouts are designed by experts. None of them need equipment, so there’s no need to go to the gym. Even though it just takes a few minutes a day, it can effectively tone your muscles and help you get six pack abs at home and stay fit.

The routines are designed to make sure you exercise in a scientific way. With animations and video guidance for each exercise, you can make sure you use the right form during each exercise.

The app lets you set reminders for your workout and synchronizes with your fitness app like Google fit and Apple Health.

It’s free but has paid unlimited access to all features for USD $39.99/year.

If your resolution is to sleep better

Sleep Cycle

Struggling to catch enough zzz’s? There’s an app for that (no surprise there!). In fact, there are so many sleep apps that promise to help you fall (and stay) asleep that it can be hard to figure out which ones are worth a try. That’s I’ve picked the best free one for you.











If you want to learn how you slept, the Sleep Cycle app is for you. It tracks your sleep patterns and provides tips to optimize your snooze time. Plus, it has an alarm clock that gently wakes you up when you’re in your lightest sleep phase so you’ll wake up feeling refreshed.

Sleep cycle doesn’t need you to put anything under your pillow or to wear on your body – Simply turn it on before going to bed and place your device on your nightstand or close by on the floor. Sleep Cycle uses sound analysis to identify sleep states, using your microphone as a sleep recorder, tracking your movements in bed.

Just keep in mind that no sleep tracker is 100% accurate so if you’re really struggling with your sleep, you may need to see a dedicated sleep specialist.

If your resolution is to improve your writing and grammar

Grammarly is the writing world’s go-to spelling and grammar checker outside of standard word processors. Like any good editor, it underlines the errors and weak phrases in your writing — but Grammarly also goes above and beyond by providing a label and detailed reason for each correction, so you’ll actually learn from your mistakes

On top of these notes, Grammarly has a number of nuanced features to ensure your writing accomplishes exactly what you want it to do. You can “set goals” in terms of your audience, formality level, and tone (happy, confident, urgent, etc.) and analyze your text for factors like clarity, engagement, and delivery.

All this makes for a very well-rounded writing experience.