Asante Kotoko and head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, have celebrated Richmond Lamptey for making the Black Stars’ final squad list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 26-year-old midfielder has been included in Ghana’s squad for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast later this month.

The former Inter Allies player is among a list of three Ghana Premier League players named on the roster, with the other two being Medeama SC duo, of Jonathan Sowah and Hamidu Abdul Fatawu.

Lamptey’s selection has generated real buzz among Asante Kotoko as a club with his invitation being celebrated by people at the club.

Taking to social media platform, X, Prosper Ogum expressed delight in the naming of Lamptey in the squad.

“Congratulations Richard Lamptey on your call up to the Ghana Black Stars team. I know and have confidence and believe in you that you will excel. Go make us proud the baller,” he wrote.

Your dedication, hard work, discipline, and passion to play and excel at the top level have paid off!

Congratulations, Nii!



— Prosper Narteh Ogum (@ProsNartehOgum) January 1, 2024

The club also congratulated the midfielder on the same platform.

“Congratulations @RichmondLampt8 on your Black Stars Call Up for #AFCON2023 you truly deserve this, go make us proud Champ.”

— Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 1, 2024

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

Chris Hughton and his charges will open camp on Tuesday, January 2 in Kumasi and will face Namibia in a friendly game on January 8 before departing for Ivory Coast on January 10.

The 34th edition of the AFCON will get underway from January 13 to February 11.