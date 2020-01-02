A Life and Business Transformation Coach has revealed tips every individual must desire for successful living in 2020 and the years beyond.

According to Richmond Kwame Frimpong, the New Year in itself has nothing to offer human and the need for each person to strive for success and survival.

“2020 won’t be different unless you make a decision to make a difference. It is just a turn of a calendar. Ask yourself what are targets, Why those, Where to target and When to finish it,” he urged

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Frimpong explained each person is responsible for whatever they become in the New Year and beyond and a product of the decisions you make so you will need.

The Life Coach believes time, a renewed mind-set, God, skills and people relations five essential steps that each person will need in all aspect of life to thrive.

“Your mind-set must help you to be a problem solver as you manage your time efficiently because you are the sum total of your time and that is what differentiates the poor from the rich,” he said.

He added “We can do nothing without God in life; develop good human relations and skills people can resonate with to make us preferred choices for roles in society.”