Along our journeys in life, we encounter all types of people that help us in this world to succeed no matter our relationship with them.

Life and Business Transformation Coach, Richmond Kwame Frimpong explaining the impact of human relations has revealed there are three groups of people who all serve a unique purpose our lives.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on how to start 2020 right, Mr Frimpong stated each of these people help become the best version of ourselves and discover new things about the world around you.

“We must have these three people in our lives; mentors who will direct and guard you to where you want to be, we need protégés who will also take directions and look up to you as well colleagues who are the third group,” he explained.

Mr Frimpong reiterated people must be critical and mindful of whom they take as a friend since they can make or unmake individuals who are a sum total of the first five people around them.