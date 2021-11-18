Friends can be the best thing in the world, they may seem nice and trustworthy. But at times, they can be the worst too.

Sometimes, it may not be you. It may be your best friends who’re unknowingly messing your relationships up for you without your notice.

Do you find yourself jumping from one relationship to another all the time? Do you think there’s something wrong with you?

Are your friends running your relationship? Use these traits to find out if they are bad for you:

Your friends think your date’s not good enough

Ever been here? You date someone you really like but your friends think your date’s obnoxious or ugly? At times like these, you may start wondering yourself if you’ve made the wrong choice. And once you start thinking, it’s easy to mentally turn even a perfect partner into an ugly hag.

Friends who constantly want your attention

Do your friends constantly butt in when you’re hanging out with your new lover? To your friends, gate crashing your romantic date may seem like a laugh. But it can actually piss your new date off.

If your friends constantly whine about how much time you spend with your new squeeze, they’re just bored and annoyed that you’ve got something better to do. Real friends give you a choice. Bad friends only care about their own fun.

Talking about past relationships

Past relationships are always sensitive. When you and your date are hanging out with your friends, do your friends constantly talk about your exes or about the way you used to behave around an ex just to have a laugh? That’s a sign too.

Friends who want you to cheat

Your friend may love one night stands, but they really shouldn’t be trying to convince you to do the same when you’re in a relationship. It’s easy to be manipulated by friends you trust, but sometimes you need to space yourself from these kinds of friends who don’t want your romantic relationships to evolve into something better.

Friends who make you ignore your lover

When you’re out with your lover and your friends, do your friends constantly try to keep you occupied or try to split both of you into separate conversations?

Friends who make you ignore your lover by constantly trying to keep you engrossed in another conversation or take you to another part of the room are never good for your budding relationship.

Friends who flirt with your lover

Friends who flirt with your new date behind your back are the worst kind. If your friend tries to put you down, or calls up your lover and speaks for hours when you’re not around, there’s a good chance that your friend is looking for ways to break both of you up and enter the picture.

They disrespect your partner

Do you feel like your friends ignore your new lover or treat them disrespectfully while hanging out together? If you feel it, chances are, it’s true. When your friends disrespect your date, it reflects badly on you as a lover.