Three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies, adding that, someone then drove up and shot and killed him at the South Memphis bakery.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Memphis police released preliminary information about the shooting.

Officers said the investigation is pointing to Young Dolph being the victim, but they said the identification process has not been completed.

No information about the shooter has been released by police at this point.

Police called the shooting “senseless” and said, “our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who were affected by this horrific act of violence.” The release closed by saying officers are committed to working to curb these types of incidents.

Back on the scene, hundreds of people flocked to the area as headlines broke across the world. Tensions flared and raw emotion spilled over. People laid on the ground, crying. Some onlookers called for an end to gun violence and peace. Others cursed and expressed anger at the loss of the Memphis icon.

Chaos broke out at times. A car with a man inside, apparently shot, drove into the crime scene. That man was taken away on a stretcher by paramedics.

For hours, police worked to push the crowd back from the scene while trying to make sense of the tragic death. Airways Boulevard, a major street in Memphis, was shut down during the course of the investigation.

One week ago —-



Young Dolph at Makedas Cookies, showing love, promoting the place he stopped by often.



Today, he was shot and killed there. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/YccKCrJT0M — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 17, 2021

The Memphis rap legend was no stranger to the bakery. A week before being shot to death, Young Dolph was there, spreading love and promoting the business.

His camouflage Corvette sat in the parking lot of the bakery when FOX13 crews arrived. Hours later, it was towed. Videos of the car went viral on TikTok as it was taken by police. Hundreds of people in the comments asking for answers.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. is well known in the Memphis community.

Young Dolph began getting national attention in 2014 with the release of his mixtape “High Class Street Music 4″ and the single “Preach,”.

In 2016, he released his debut studio album, King of Memphis.

Young Dolph is well known for handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity, speaking to school children and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School.