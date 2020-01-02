These are five common, relatable reasons why men lose interest in women they were once in love with.



Sometimes people in relationships, once burning with a passion for each other suddenly begin to lose interest in the whole affair.



Reasons for this could range from exasperating habits like cheating, complacence and a bunch of others.



The major reasons why women pull out of relationships are already listed here.



For men, reasons for losing interest in a relationship with a woman they once liked could be one of the five common ones listed below:



1. Efforts don’t match



If he does his best and you don’t. it won’t be long before he starts to get distant and aloof.



Effort in relationships do not have to be the same in value, it just has to be significant enough to count. You’ve just gotta to give back. If not, the relationship will look pretty one-sided and resentment will start to build.



2. You’re not supportive



You should always let your man know that you’re riding for him, that you’ve got his back especially if he is one who’s obviously doing his best to do right by you.



If your words and actions rarely show support or any interest in the things he holds dear, he might start to feel that you really do not care about him.



3. Cheating



Men are notorious for finding it difficult to deal with a woman who cheats on them. No one does, but men have a notoriety for being more intolerant to it. That’s actually ironic, though, as women actually tend to forgive cheating from men a lot.



4. Difference in sex drive



If the gap in the sex drive between him and his girlfriend is vast, it will affect the relationship adversely and it won’t be long before the man gets fed up.



If the woman has a higher sex drive, or if he has a higher sex drive, something’s going to get terribly wrong as some point. This is why it is better to always have that conversation about sexual compatibility early enough.



5. Disrespect



Nothing makes people fed up more than constant disrespect. Being belittled, being made to feel like nothing, having your importance questioned and being made to feel like your presence, opinions and being doesn’t count for much… anyone would seek to get out of a relationship under circumstance as this – most certainly men would, too!