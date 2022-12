A palm wine tapper, Robert Otoo from Assin Kushea Nyarme-Yedru, is currently battling for his life at the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital.

This was after his friend mistook him for a deer and opened fire on him.

Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh reports the suspect, Samuel Bonney, 43, a.k.a Laryea, and the victim Robbert Otoo have been friends for the past 20 years.

The suspect is currently in police custody at Assin Praso pending investigation to unravel facts before prosecution.