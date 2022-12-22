Parliament has approved the 2.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increment announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2023 budget by a head count vote.

The Majority on Wednesday had a tough time with the Minority which had served notice of resisting the increment.

After the Sit-in-Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, used the voice vote which was discretionary, he mentioned that the Majority side had it, but the Minority resisted and called for a headcount.

A result of the Majority’s 136 votes and 135 for the Minority saw the approval of the 2.5 % increment for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The Majority also jubilated same as the Minority did in the stepping down of the GHS80 National Cathedral budget.