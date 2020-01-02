The Head Pastor of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry is thanking God for the life of National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Usman Nuru Sharubutu.

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah said he together with other men of God interceded on behave of the Muslim leader after he prophesied that some key leaders in Ghana including the National Chief Imam will die 2019.

Prophet Owusu Bempah

The controversial prophet incurred the wrath of some irate youth who vandalized properties in his church after the prophesy.

The Muslim youth who threatened to do worse if the man of God fails to apologise. But the man of God rendered an unqualified apology which brought closure to the matter.

However, it is exactly a year and Chief Imam who is over 100 years old is still alive and looking very strong.

Prophet Owusu Bempah is now a punching bag with many calling him a fake prophet.

To set the records straight, the leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry said Ghanaians should rather thank him to saving Chief Imam’s life.

“I don’t blame those calling me a false prophet because they don’t know the things I did to keep Chief Imam alive” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Prophet Owusu Bempah claimed, after his prophesy, about three deputy Imams died under mysterious circumstances.

This, he stated is enough attestation that, if the senior Muslim cleric had not sought his help, he would have also died.

On his visit, Prophet Owusu Bempah he did not go to Chief Imam’s house to beg but was only following directions from God.

Listen to more in the attached audio above