The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been accused of using voodoo to win the upcoming general elections in December.

READ: Listen: ‘Why Mahama’s running mate might die’

They have consulted many deities to overturn the victory already given to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), according to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.

READ: Listen: Nigel Gaisie ‘copied’ my prophesies – Popular prophet

He claimed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday that, the opposition party led by former President John Mahama is prepared to pay the ultimate prize.

“NDC doing a lot of enchantment; I’m talking fact and God is my witness. NPP would have to pray without ceasing” he stressed.

READ: CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital Board asked to step aside

The controversial prophet disclosed that, he has been able to foil most of the enchantment of the NDC because “my eagle eye is everywhere”.

“NDC is very strong spiritually so the NPP must hold a national prayer rally to destroy the enchantment” he added.

Prophet Owusu Bempah said the only luck the NPP has is that, God has already given them the throne and nothing can take it away from them.