An outspoken prophet has questioned the authenticity of the prophesies of Prophet Nigel Gaisie, General overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

According to Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, most of the said prophesies of his colleague might not to be from God.

Prophet Owusu Bempah

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power International said Prophet Gaisie was a member of his church and took copious notes of his prophesies at the end of every year.

Though he could not prove they are the same ones he is using, Prophet Owusu Bempah said he is convinced he[Nigel] is relying on his prophesies to be popular.

The controversial prophet said he is not surprised most of the prophesies by the ‘junior’ prophet does not come true because he lucks that gift.

“Prophet Nigel Gaisie was a member of my church and always took notes of my prophesies. I think he must pray more for the gift of prophesy” prophet Owusu Bempah added.

He added that, no true prophet will pronounce National Democratic Congress (NDC) winner of the elections “only baby prophets will do”.

Prophet Gaisie has been lampooned after his controversial prophesies on the 31 watch night service in his church.

The man of God among other things said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will rig the upcoming elections in 2020.

This notwithstanding, Prophet Gaisie said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the elections as destined by God.