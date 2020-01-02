Those jostling for the running mate position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been advised to rescind their decision.

READ:Popular prophets contradict each other on 2020 elections

According to Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, any one chosen to partner former President John Mahama might die.

He revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday while reechoing his prophesy about the fate of the NDC running mate ahead of the 2020 general elections.

READ: Listen: Nigel Gaisie ‘copied’ my prophesies – Popular prophet

The man of God claimed the opposition party in its quest to win the elections has promised a voodoo spirit a human sacrifice.

“The person the party will take as sacrifice if it win the elections is the running mate so the person must be very prayerful if he or she wants to live” he opined.

Prophet Owusu Bempah said he is not discouraging anyone interested to partner John Mahama but “that person must pray at least twice a week”.

READ: 5 common reasons why men lose interest in relationships

The controversial prophet he predicted the death of former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur said the new one might suffer a similar fate if that curse is not broken.