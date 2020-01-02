One dead with two others injured following an explosion in a galamsey pit at Dakurpe in the Nothern Region of Ghana.

The deceased, identified only as Fuseini was said to have passed away while he was being rushed to the Bole District Hospital.

Another, believed to be in his 40’s by name Abdul Rahman is in critical condition after the explosion at the galamsey pit.

A resident in the area, Haruna said he was working on his farm when he heard the explosion and rushed to the scene.

He said he saw two people lying lifeless with one having his intestines out of his stomach.

Haruna said the other sustained bruises on his legs as he was far from the pit where the explosion happened.

Meanwhile, specialists attending to Rahman have revealed he would be transferred to Wenchi Hospital after surgery for further treatment.