A tragic incident occurred at Arubayi Street in Warri, Delta State, a few hours into the new year as a 44-year old man simply identified as Voke butchered his prospective mother-in-law to death.

The butchered woman reportedly tried stopping Voke from marrying her daughter Onome, a tomato seller the distraught man had 5 children with before travelling to Ghana. It was learnt that the woman’s decision was fuelled by a text message she got from a Pastor who alleged that Voke had plans to use her daughter for money-making ritual. The text message also pushed Onome into renting another apartment for her and her children.

The angry man repeatedly threatened to kill the mother-in-law if she does not allow him to marry her daughter and subsequently fulfilled his threat when his efforts to woo back Onome and his five children failed.

Voke who drank poison after butchering his prospective mother-in-law, was found dead near the bridge after Polokor market by youths who launched a revenge attack.

Police Officers from “B” Division in Warri stormed the area at about 2:00p.m on January 1, to evacuate the body parts of the deceased woman and that of the suspect.

