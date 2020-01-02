The chiefs and people of Apirede-Akuapem commenced the celebration of their annual Odwira festival in a colourful durbar at the town’s durbar grounds on Saturday 28th December, 2019.

The day was dedicated to the celebration of the 5th anniversary of Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa, as the Manwrehemaa of Apirede Akuapim.

In his address, the chief of Apirede, Okogyiahene Otuamfom Saforo Okoampah IIII Omanhene of Apirede Akuapim praised Nana Tiaah Darkoa for dedication and commitment in ensuring the development of women and children in the area.

Nana also advised parents to make their children’s education a major priority.

Okogyiahene Otuamfom Saforo Okoampah IIII

Nana Tiaah urged women to lead the challenge to make a positive difference in their respective areas of endeavor.

“I entreat all women to be bold, remain focused and believe in their capabilities as we forge ahead for the world’s development”, she said.

The Apirede Manwerehemaa called on society to celebrate acts of courage, bravery and the sacrifices women play in building homes, families, societies and nations.

Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa used the occasion to call on investors, NGOs and other groups to consider investing in the vast tourism potentials of the area.

”Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to everyone, most importantly, investors, civil society organizations, NGOs and all other interest groups to come to Apirede and take advantage of our enormous tourism potentials and other unique qualities the town of Apirede possesses”.

Nana Tiaah also disclosed her availability as a queen to work closely with any reputable brand even if as an ambassador.

On her part, the founder of Obaapa Development Foundation, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor urged women to consider themselves key partners in the community development.

She also used the occasion to advise students to be dedicated to their education.

The occasion was also used to organize cooking competition amongst the various churches and other identifiable groups in the town to promote healthy cooking and the consumption of local delicacies.

In attendance were Hon. Dan Kwaku Botwe; MP for the area and Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Hon. Daniel Kenneth; the District Chief Executive for Okere, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie; former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and invited advocacy Queen Mothers across the length and breadth of the country.