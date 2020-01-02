New Year started on a good note for pregnant prostitute, identified only as Gifty as she received support from philanthropists ahead of her delivery.

Gifty, who confessed she decided to sell her baby after delivery said she does not know the father of her unborn child due to her numerous sexual escapades.

With just a week to her delivery, donors have shown Gifty love, providing her everything she needs to begin her journey of parenting.

A philanthropist in United Kingdom, Mama Esther has provided her livelihood support of Ghc7500 to change her fortune and deter her from going back to her ‘night business’.

Her breakthrough was facilitated by Best Advocacy Journalist 2019, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who through his Crime Check foundation reported on Gifty’s plight.