The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) has established district offices to reduce the congestion which characterises registration of new vehicles, especially at the turn of a New Year.

As a result, additional new prefixes have been introduced for the registration numbers that are to be used to register vehicles.

The DVLA offices in Bewkai and Mampong in the Ashanti region, Obuasi, Techiman, Wenchi, Nkwakwa, Somanya, Denu and Tarkwa have been mandated to register all vehicles that come to their premises.

Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, the Public Relations Officer of the Authority told Joy News, the measure is to curb a situation where long queues characterise the registration of new vehicles at the turn of every new year.

He said this year, they have opened a lot more offices across the country to take care of registering new vehicles.

“In the Volta region, customers do not have to go to the Ho office to go and queue as our Denu office is one of the new places people in the catchment area can go to get their vehicles registered.

“In Accra, those around Pokuase and its environs can also go to Amasaman instead of driving to our 37 office and queue,” he said.

The Authority encourages customers to visit these offices closer to them to have their vehicles registered with their prefered prefixes.

The introduction of the new prefixes is in pursuant to Regulation 10 of the Road and Traffic Regulation 2012, LI, 2180.

“The new license plate prefixes are:

AK for Bekwai-Ashanti

AP for Mampong-Ashanti

AC for Obuasi

BT for Techiman

BW for Wenchi

EN for Nkwakwa

ES for Somanya

VD for Denu

WT for Tarkwa.

Below is the statement from DVLA: