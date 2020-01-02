The Secretary to the Chief of Gbintri in the Mamprugu traditional area of the North East region has been murdered.

Aremeyaw Nasigri was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night at a drinking spot in the community.

East Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Nasir Baba who confirmed the incident to JoyNews, said the deceased was having drinks with colleagues when the attackers arrived on a motorbike and shot him multiple times.

Quoting security sources, the MCE said the incident occurred about 9pm. The Gbintri chief palace has also confirmed the murder.

The police has since conveyed and deposited the body at the Baptist Medical centre in the regional capital, Nalerigu, according to the municipal security chairman.

The Divisional police command in Gambaga also said it has launched a big manhunt for the attackers.

The small town has been plunged in a state of mourning and already affected domestic activities.

The Konkomba Students Union has been forced to cancel a plan general meeting that was to be held today in the community.

The incident has shun light once more on a rising incident of targeted killings and deteriorated security situation in the Bunkprugu area already ravaged by intra-tribal, chieftaincy and land conflicts.