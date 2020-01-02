A Ghanaian elected to the British Parliament has revealed the conditions of service for legislators in the country.

According to Bell Ribeiro Addy, they are not paid any allowance or given car loans as their colleagues in Ghana enjoy.

“We have no expensive cars or packages and the utility bills for our homes are not paid. We use public transports to work and others also ride their bikes to work,” she said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Bell Ribeiro Addy said though they don’t enjoy any privileges, people in the United Kingdom still have a different perspective about them.

“It is difficult for us even in the public transport because people still feel we have a lot of privileges as politicians and I don’t think we have to rob it in people’s faces,” she stressed.

On MPs having bodyguards in the UK, Bell Ribeiro Addy said it is not necessary.

Miss Ribeiro-Addy was elected as the MP for the Streatham Constituency in November 2019 in the country’s general election.

Ribeiro till her victory in the election had been Chief of Staff for Diane Abbott’s, who was the Shadow Home Secretary and, is the longest-serving black MP in the House of Commons.