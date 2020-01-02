Nigerian artiste, Dammy Krane has denounced his country by supporting the move of Ghana Music industry to play more local songs than foreign ones.

According to him, Naija music has more airwaves in Ghana and he is of the opinion that the imbalance must be corrected this year.

Dammy Krane advised Ghanaian Disc jockeys to support the music industry by playing Nigerian songs only when they feature Ghanaian acts.

In a series of tweets, he explained his clarion call is a result of his unhypocritical nature which makes him express his thoughts unapologetically.

Naija music is being played more than Ghana music in Ghana 🇬🇭, This must stop in 2020, the only Naija songs that should have such rotations are songs that features a Ghanaian . Every must balance well in 2020 — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) January 1, 2020