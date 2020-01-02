Beautiful Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has admitted she made a lot of bad decisions in 2019.

Sharing her New Year resolution in a post on her Instagram page, she vowed not to repeat them.



According to the mother of two, all she wishes for herself is God’s guidance to make better decisions.



Vivian stated that the many struggles she has been through in her life over the years have been as a result of the bad decisions she took.



She posted a beautiful picture of herself with the caption: “May God guide my decisions this year because some of the bad things I’ve been through is because of a bad decision i took….so help me God”.