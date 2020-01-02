The twitter user identified as Folastag tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, announcing they just finished their crossover prayers.

Some twitter users out of curiosity asked why his church closed so late; one user asked hilariously if they wanted to cross over to 2021 at once.

Fola satisfying their curiosity, Fola explained their pastor asked everyone not to leave the church till the missing phone was found which was later found with the Head Usher.

The Tweet read;

“Ahh nooo… we were not praying o. We finished prayers since sef… they stole somebody’s phone so our pastor said nobody is going home till we find it. It’s our head usher that took it o… he say the phone look like his own”.