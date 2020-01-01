Popular dancehall artiste, Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey popularly known as Kaakie has caused a stir on social media after posting photos that are hinting of a possible wedding in 2020.

The DC Turn Up singer released some photos that appear to be from her bridal shower and featured a number of pretty ladies believed to be the singer’s friends.

In one of the lovely photos, Kaakie was seen in a pink bikini and had on a captain’s cap while she posed at the beach.

Another picture saw the Ronaldo hitmaker showing off what appeared to be a very beautiful ring as if to say she was finally taken.

The ladies, numbering nine including Kaakie, were seen in a group photo as they showed off their backsides to the camera. Kaakie had on some sunglasses which had ‘bride’ written on it, giving credence to the fact that she was indeed going to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

In one of the photos that was sighted on the Instagram page of the singer, she captioned it, “White christmas. Thanks Girls. #queenofdancehall” One fan who was of the conviction that Kaakie was getting married, sent in a congratulatory message to the singer.