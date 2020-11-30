Founder of ‘Be Inspired By Tima’, Cynthia Yeboah, known in the media circle as Tima Kumkum, has, together with her team, embarked on a peace walk.

Ahead of next week’s general election, individuals and organisations have embarked on series of walks to reiterate the need for peace.

Also having Ghana at heart, the eloquent Adom TV presenter garnered supporters who have pledged to exercise their rights in a way that brings good repute to the motherland.

The Foundation, in collaboration with Bel beverages and Abova Alkaline Mineral Water, started the walk at Ayi Mensah toll booth and ended at the Peduase Lodge tavern.

The peace walk was climaxed with an aerobic session, instructed by one of the best fitness centres, Gym Ike.

Aside participants, persons residing in the route had their fair share of products from the sponsors.

‘Be Inspired By Tima’ is a non-government organisation founded by Tima Kumkum to inspire the younger generation. It provides a shoulder for tears, laughter, prayer and motivation.