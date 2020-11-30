Two illegal miners have died after a pit they were mining in collapsed at Kokoase near Ntortroso in the Asutifi North district of the Ahafo Region.

The two, Akwasi Charles, 31, and Yakubu Chaya, 40, met their untimely death on Sunday morning on a mining concession belonging to Newmont Goldcorp.

Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kwami Loh, who confirmed the tragic incident to Joy News, said they received a report of the accident that led to the late Charles’ death late morning of 29th November 2020.

He said, they later got information that Mr Chaya was also involved in the tragedy but was rescued and sent to Acherensua Health Centre for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both bodies have been deposited at the St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem, pending an autopsy.

According to the police, though the investigation is ongoing, the initial investigation indicates only the two, who are now deceased, were in the pit before it collapsed.

ASP Kwami Loh said they are making efforts to arrest the illegal pit owner.