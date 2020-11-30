The Coastal Development Authority has designed the CODA Drive initiative to eradicate poverty and create wealth for commercial drivers, ‘okada’ and ‘pragya’ riders in accordance with its mandate and commitment.

The new initiative is also expected to help address road safety within the Coastal Development Zone.

In an interview with the media on November 26 to outdoor the vehicles, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib explained that under the CODA Drive intervention, CODA will offer Bajaj Qute four-passenger quadricycles to drivers and ‘Okada’ riders on hire purchase for use as public transport.

The operation of CODA Drive will initially be concentrated in rural areas and city outskirts in the six regions of the Coastal Development Zone.

Benefits

The CEO elaborated that CODA Drive has many economic and social benefits including but not limited to the income-earning opportunities for thousands of Ghanaian families as well as a reduction in road crashes and consequent reduction in injury and death.

CODA Drive is being funded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.