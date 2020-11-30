The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has informed Premier League clubs and stakeholders that five fixtures have been postponed indefinitely.

This is because of the 2020 general election scheduled for December 07, 2020, as well as Asante Kotoko SC and AshantiGold’s involvement in the 2020/21 CAF interclub competitions.

The games are as follows:

Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak – Week 1 Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Great Olympics FC– Week 3 AshantiGold SC vs King Faisal FC – Week 3 Medeama SC vs Asante Kotoko SC – Week 4 Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Week 4

A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.