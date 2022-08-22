Tima Kumkum Foundation supports breast cancer patient with GHS 10,000

The Tima Kumkum Foundation has once again embarked on a benevolent project aimed at saving lives of the less-privileged in society.

Founded by Adom TV’s Cynthia Tima Yeboah, famed Tima Kumkum, the non-governmental organisation has footed the bills of a breast cancer patient identified as Madam Lois.

Madam Lois reached out to the Foundation on her pressing issue of cancer which had badly affected her left breast.

An amount of GHS 7,000 was urgently needed to treat the cancerous lump before causing further damages.

Tima Kumkum, presenting the money to Madam Lois

In line with the core aim of her organisation, Tima Kumkum used her influence and social media status to raise an amount of GHS 10,000 enough to foot the bills and excess for her upkeep.

The 31-year-old beneficiary was full of gratitude to the Tima Kumkum Foundation and all the donors for coming to her aid.

The issue of breast cancer is one that is dear to the heart of the eloquent presenter and she has since been making constant efforts to join the fight in eradicating the fatal disease.

In October 2021, Tima Kumkum embarked on a breast cancer screening exercise for market women at Agbogbloshie and it’s environs.

Over 700 traders, both males and females, benefited from the programme.