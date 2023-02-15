Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is yet to honour his promise after a 21-year-old student of Assin Manso Senior High School (SHS), Janet Halm, was allegedly flogged by a teacher and is on the verge of losing her sight.

Janet’s mother, Rakiya Haruna, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

She said although Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, reached out to them and gave them some money, they have still not heard from the Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwym, who also pledged to cater for all the bills.

“The last time we received money was from Rev Ntim Fordjour and since that time, we have not heard from him and the Minister himself after the minister also promised to take care of her bills. We had to rely on people to support us because I have no money,” she said.

Rakiya said she is really suffering as for the past two months she is unable to buy the medicines that were prescribed for her, a development she added is worrying as it is affecting the health of her child.

Speaking on her current condition, madam Rakiya said Janet’s sight is getting better but she is unable to walk as she is using clutches.

All of young Halm’s nightmares began after she was unable to report to school on 5th January when school resumed due to ill health and had to stay at home for an extra week.

Per the norm of the school, all students who reported late are punished and so for fear of that, she resolved to attend to school even if her condition was not in the best shape in the ensuing week of resumption.

Miss Halm recounted during one of her classes, the teacher walked in and instructed that all students who reported late present themselves for punishment.

SHS student ‘flogged’ by teacher on verge of losing sight amid battle with stroke