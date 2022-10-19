A 21-year-old student of Assin Manso Senior High School (SHS), popularly known as Great AMASS, Janet Halm, is on the verge of losing her sight after being allegedly flogged by a teacher.

Aside from that, she is also battling stroke which also resulted from the beating.

Her condition, according to her mother, is deteriorating following the incident which occurred early this year.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, her mother, Rakiya Haruna, said Miss Halm’s vision is blurred with her mobility also affected.

“Periodically, she can shake continuously for about six hours and when it happens like that, it affects her speech. When you talk, she can hear but won’t be able to reply. For the eye, she has been given glasses,” she said.

Madam Rakiya added the case is currently in court with Deputy Education Minister who doubles as Assin South Member of Parliament (MP), Rev Ntim Fordjour, keenly following.

“When the incident happened, the MP gave us some money and he again visited us in the hospital on Monday,” she noted.

The distraught mother, who disclosed she is financially drained, has appealed to the government and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to her rescue financially.

Also, she is pleading for justice to be served for her daughter who they are not sure will be able to go back to her former energetic and healthy state.

All of young Halm’s nightmares began after she was unable to report to school on 5th January when school resumed due to ill health and had to stay at home for an extra week.

Per the norm of the school, all students who reported late are punished and so for fear of that, she resolved to attend to school even if her condition was not in the best shape in the ensuing week of resumption.

Miss Halm recounted during one of her classes, the teacher walked in and instructed that all students who reported late present themselves for punishment.

Since she was still recovering, she appealed that her punishment be postponed but that fell on deaf ears which resulted in the caning on the head and her current condition.