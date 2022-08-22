A 21-year-old student of Assin Manso Senior High School (SHS), popularly known as Great AMASS, Janet Halm, is battling for her life after being allegedly flogged by a teacher.

The said teacher allegedly whipped Ms. Halm’s head continuously with a stick that blurred her vision and later resulted in a traumatic brain damage also known as stroke of the latter which has affected her mobility.

Recounting the situation amidst tears streaking down her chubby cheeks, Ms. Halm said, on 5th January when school resumed, she was unable to report to school due to ill-health and had to stay at home until the following week.

She added that it was a norm of the school that, all students who reported late are punished and so for fear of that, she resolved to attend to school even if her condition was not in the best shape in the ensuing week of resumption.

She recounted, during one of her classes, the teacher sneaked in and instructed that all students who reported late present themselves for punishment.

Ms. Halm said, since she was still recovering from her illness, she therefore suggested that her punishment be postponed, however, the appeal did not seem satisfactory to the teacher which resulted in the canning on the head.

The 21-year-old final year student added she complained to her best friend that, her vision was blurring and again having severe headache when school had closed.

She reported the condition to her parents who were alarmed by the cause and therefore sought medical attention. Upon informing the school authorities of the worsening condition of Ms. Halm, the headmaster donated an amount of twenty Ghana cedis GH¢ 20, Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS), pain killer and rubbing cream.

Meanwhile, the said teacher is reported to have been going about his normal duties and the poor parents who have spent more than Gh¢10,000,00 with support from benevolent individuals on medical bills are currently in limbo regarding the destiny and health of their daughter.

Ms. Halm has become bedridden and unable to walk or stand. Due to financial restraints, the parents have halted her medical examination and periodic review at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.